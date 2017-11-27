Drew McIntyre out for around four months with bicep injury

Drew McIntyre, the former NXT champion, wrote today on Twitter that while he has dealt with several setbacks before during his career but he always comes back better, and this time around, it won’t be different.

“There’s a scary thought for whomever is NXT champion come 2018,” McIntyre wrote.

McIntyre blew his bicep at NXT Takeover: WarGames during the closing stages of his match against Andrade “Cien” Almas where he lost the NXT title. Almas went for a DDT while McIntyre was on the top rope but McIntyre held on to the top rope and mis-timed the drop, causing the bicep tear. One of the WWE medical personnel attended to the Scottish star after the match was over.

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com reported that McIntyre will be out for a few months and is targeting a return before WrestleMania. That would put him out of action for around four months.

