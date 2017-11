Dragon Gate “The Gate of Evolution 2017 – Day 14” Results – 11/25/17 – Yamagata, Japan

1. UT vs. Ben-K (No Contest; Time-Limit Draw)

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Over Generation (CIMA and Dragon Kid) and Susumu Yokosuka defeated Tribe Vanguard (BxB Hulk and Kzy) and Hyou Watanabe

3. Kagetora defeated Genki Horiguchi

4. VerzerK (T-Hawk and Eita) defeated Masato Yoshino and Jason Lee

5. MaxiMuM (Naruki Doi and Big R Shimizu) defeated Masaaki Mochizuki and Don Fuji

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Ryo Saito, YAMATO, and Gamma defeated VerzerK (Shingo Takagi, Yasushi Kanda, and El Rindaman)

