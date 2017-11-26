WWE Starrcade Live Event Results – 11/25/17 – Greensboro, North Carolina

1. Singles Match (w/Arn Anderson as the Special Guest Enforcer)

Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. 12-Man Tag Team Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan), Rusev, Mike Kanellis, and The Colons (Primo and Epico) defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango), Tye Dillinger, The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor), and Sin Cara

3. Naomi defeated Tamina (w/Lana)

4. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes defeated Dash Wilder

5. WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin (via disqualification)

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston w/Big E), Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

After the match, Matt Hardy and his son, Maxel, came to the ring. They were joined by The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. The New Day then got back into the ring and everyone danced.

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Steel Cage Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Natalya

8. WWE Championship Match – Steel Cage Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers)

