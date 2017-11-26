WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/25/17 – Nashville, Tennessee

Nov 26, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

4. Elias defeated Jason Jordan

5. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via disqualification)

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, and Nia Jax

7. Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship – Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

