This Day In Wrestling History – November 26th

1960 – The Fabulous Kangaroos (Al Costello & Roy Heffernan) defeat Johnny Valentine & Buddy Rogers, to win the NWA (Northeast) United States Tag Team Championship.

1975 – Bill Watts defeats ‘Killer’ Karl Kox, to win the NWA (Tri-State) North American Championship.

1982 – The Fabulous Freebirds (Terry Gordy & Michael Hayes) defeat King Kong Bundy & Bill Irwin, to win the WCCW American Tag Team Championship.

1987 – On Thanksgiving Night, WWF’s inaugural Survivor Series is held in Richfield, OH (outside Cleveland), in front of 21,300 fans.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Savage (Brutus Beefcake, Jake Roberts, Jim Duggan, Ricky Steamboat, & Randy Savage) defeat Team Honky Tonk (Harley Race, Ron Bass, Hercules, Danny Davis, & The Honky Tonk Man).

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Women’s Elimination Match, Team Moolah (Rockin’ Robin, Velvet McIntyre, The Jumping Bomb Angels (Itsuki Yamakazi & Noriyao Tateno), & The Fabulous Moolah), defeat Team Sherri (Dawn Marie (Johnston), Donna Christianello, Sensational Sherri, & The Glamour Girls (Judy Martin & Leilani Kai).

– In a 10-on-10 Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match, The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid), The Killer Bees (Jim Brunzell & B. Brian Blair), The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques & Raymond), Strike Force (Tito Santana & Rick Martel), and The Young Stallions (Jim Powers & Paul Roma) defeat The Bolsheviks (Nikita Volkoff & Boris Zhukov), Demolition (Ax & Smash), The Dream Team (Dino Bravo & Greg Valentine), The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart), and The Islanders (Haku & Tama).

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Andre (Rick Rude, One Man Gang, King Kong Bundy, Butch Reed, & Andre the Giant) defeat Team Hogan (Bam Bam Bigelow, Don Muraco, Ken Patera, Paul Orndorff, & Hulk Hogan).

1987 – On the same night as WWF’s inaugural Survivor Series, NWA Starrcade is held in Chicago, in front of 8,000 fans. This was the final Starrcade to be promoted by Jim Crockett Promotions, though it would remain under the NWA banner for a further three years. This was a notable event in the WWF vs NWA war; the WWF had begun holding events on pay-per-view and had been very successful doing so. In response, the NWA decided to promote this event as ITS first pay-per-view. However, WWF threatened that any PPV carrier who broadcast Starrcade instead of (or even alongside) Survivor Series, would not be allowed to broadcast Wrestlemania IV in 1988. This led to Survivor Series demolishing Starrcade in the buyrates, as very few carriers picked it up.

– A Six-Man Tag Team Match between Eddie Gilbert, Larry Zbyszko, & Rick Steiner, and Jimmy Garvin, Michael Hayes, & Sting, ends in a 15-minute time limit draw.

– ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams defeats Barry Windham, to retain the UWF Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Skywalkers (Scaffold) Match, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton) defeat The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane).

– In a Title Unification Match, Nikita Koloff defeats Terry Taylor (with Eddie Gilbert), to unify the UWF & NWA World Television Championships.

– Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard (with James J. Dillon) defeat The Road Warriors (Animal & Hawk), via disqualification, to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Steel Cage Match, Dusty Rhodes defeats Lex Luger (with James J. Dillon), to win the NWA United States Championship.

– In another Steel Cage Match, Ric Flair (with James J. Dillon) defeats Ron Garvin, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1990 – Danny Davis defeats Ken Wayne, to win the USWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1992 – In a Falls Count Anywhere Match, The Heavenly Bodies (Stan Lane & Tom Prichard) defeat The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton), to win the SMW Tag Team Championship for the 3rd time.

1994 – At a house show in New York City, Diesel defeats Bob Backlund, to win the WWF Championship. The entire match lasted only eight seconds.

1995 – Smoky Mountain Wrestling holds its final event, in Cookeville, TN, before ceasing operations. SMW’s video library is now owned by WWE.

1995 – WCW’s first World War 3 pay-per-view is held in Norfolk, VA in front of 12,000 fans.

– Johnny B. Badd defeats Diamond Dallas Page (with The Diamond Doll), to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– Big Bubba Rogers defeats ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, in a Taped Fist Match.

– Bull Nakano & Akira Hokuto (with Sonny Onoo) defeat Mayumi Ozaki & Cutie Suzuki.

– Kensuke Sasaki (with Sonny Onoo) defeats Chris Benoit, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

– Lex Luger defeats Randy Savage.

– Sting defeats Ric Flair.

– Randy Savage wins the 60-Man World War 3 Battle Royal, to win the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

2000 – WCW’s second (and final) Mayhem pay-per-view is held in Milwaukee, in front of 3,800 fans.

– Mike Sanders defeats Kwee Wee (with Paisley), to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, 3 Count (Shane Helms & Shannon Moore) defeat Evan Karagias & Jamie Noble, and The Jung Dragons (Kaz Hayashi & Yun Yang).

– Mancow (national morning show radio host) defeats Jimmy Hart.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Crowbar defeats Reno and Big Vito, to retain the WCW Hardcore Championship.

– In a 2-on-3 Handicap Match, The Filthy Animals (Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio, Jr.) defeat Alex Wright and KroniK (Bryan Clark & Brian Adams).

– Ernest Miller (with Ms. Jones) defeats Shane Douglas (with Torrie Wilson).

– Bam Bam Bigelow defeats Sgt. A.W.O.L.

– Gen. Rection defeats Lance Storm (with Major Gunns), to win the WCW United States Championship.

– Jeff Jarrett defeats Buff Bagwell.

– The Insiders (Diamond Dallas Page & Kevin Nash) defeat The Perfect Event (Shawn Stasiak & Chuck Palumbo), to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Goldberg defeats Lex Luger.

– In a Straitjacket Steel Cage Match, Scott Steiner (with Midajah) defeats Booker T, to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Including vacancies, this is the 18th World Title change to occur, since WCW’s ‘reboot’ on April 10, 2000.

2006 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Philadelphia in front of 15,400 fans.

Dark Match:

– Carlito defeats Charlie Haas.

Survivor Series PPV:

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, the WWE Legends (Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, & Sgt. Slaughter) defeat The Spirit Squad (Mikey, Kenny, Nicky, & Johnny).

– Chris Benoit defeats Chavo Guerrero (with Vickie Guerrero), via submission, to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– Mickie James defeats Lita, to win the WWE Women’s Championship. This would be Lita’s final WWE match.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team DX (CM Punk, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Shawn Michaels, & Triple H) defeat Team Rated-RKO (Edge, Johnny Nitro, Mike Knox, Gregory Helms, & Randy Orton).

– Mr. Kennedy defeats The Undertaker, in a First Blood Match.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Cena (Bobby Lashley, Kane, Rob Van Dam, Sabu, & John Cena) defeat Team Big Show (Finlay, MVP, Test, Umaga, & Big Show).

– In a Last Chance Match, Batista defeats King Booker (with Queen Sharmell), to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

2011 – Ayumi defeats Marcela, to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

2015 – Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame 1994 Inductee Tommy Gilbert passes away at age 75.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWE developmental talent, King Konstantine (31 years old); indie wrestler Dylan Klein (35 years old); inaugural Tough Enough winner, Maven (41 years old); former SMW & USWA Heavyweight Champion, Brian Lee (51 years old); and 3-time WWF Women’s Champion, Ivory (56 years old).

Today would’ve been the 59th birthday for former CMLL World Tag Team Champion El Texano, the 89th birthday for former WWWF star Max Mortier, and the 75th birthday for WWE Hall of Famer, Blackjack Mulligan.

