PROGRESS: Chapter 58 “Live Your Best Life” Results – 11/26/17 – Camden, London, England

1. Dark Combat II Tournament – Qualifying Match

Chris Ridgeway defeated Damon Moser

2. PROGRESS World Title Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated Matt Riddle

3. Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins defeat M & M

4. Eddie Dennis defeated Jack Sexsmith (via Referee Stoppage)

5. No. 1 Contenders No Disqualification Match for the PROGRESS Women’s Title

Jinny defeated Dahlia Black

6. Singles Match (Strangler Davis’ Guaranteed PROGRESS Atlas Title Match On The Line)

Timothy Thatcher defeated Strangler Davis

7. Timothy Thatcher defeated Chris Ridgeway

8. Joseph Conners defeated Morgan Webster

9. PROGRESS Women’s Title Match

Toni Storm (c) defeated Alex Windsor

10. PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated CCK (Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos) (c)

