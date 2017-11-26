PROGRESS: Chapter 58 “Live Your Best Life” Results – 11/26/17 – Camden, London, England
1. Dark Combat II Tournament – Qualifying Match
Chris Ridgeway defeated Damon Moser
2. PROGRESS World Title Match
Travis Banks (c) defeated Matt Riddle
3. Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins defeat M & M
4. Eddie Dennis defeated Jack Sexsmith (via Referee Stoppage)
5. No. 1 Contenders No Disqualification Match for the PROGRESS Women’s Title
Jinny defeated Dahlia Black
6. Singles Match (Strangler Davis’ Guaranteed PROGRESS Atlas Title Match On The Line)
Timothy Thatcher defeated Strangler Davis
7. Timothy Thatcher defeated Chris Ridgeway
8. Joseph Conners defeated Morgan Webster
9. PROGRESS Women’s Title Match
Toni Storm (c) defeated Alex Windsor
10. PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match
Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated CCK (Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos) (c)