WWE not planning women’s Royal Rumble

Nov 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE is not reportedly planning on having a women’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s pay-per-view event, according to Wrestling Observer radio. Several people have been suggesting that the return of Paige on Raw and the call-up of Rose, Sonya Deville, Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were to bolster the main roster women’s divison’s for a women’s Rumble match. However, at least right now, there are no plans to have a women’s Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble takes place on 1/28 from Philadelpha, Pennsylvania.

