The Undertaker “looked too good” backstage at Survivor Series says Jerry Lawler

On his latest podcast Dinner With The King, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler explained how good The Undertaker looked while backstage at the Survivor Series.

Lawler recounted how Taker “might have looked too good” and said that when someone shows up wanting to hang around looking that good, it means one thing, they’re ready to come back.

“You know, closer to the time after WrestleMania and I think I said that I believe we’ve seen the last of Undertaker in the ring. Now, I’m going to I’m going to go back on my word. Just looking at him the other night, I think there are some more matches left in the Undertaker,” Lawler said.

The Hall of Famer added that he watched the show sitting next to The Undertaker and Kane backstage on a monitor.

The Undertaker last wrestled at WrestleMania, losing to Roman Reigns in the main event. It was his second loss at a WrestleMania and then he left his gear in the middle of the ring as a symbol of retirement. No one officially said that The Undertaker has actually retired although that is what was implied the way it was played out on television.

The next time we’ll see The Undertaker is on the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw where he will be part of the broadcast from the Manhattan Center in New York.

You can listen to Dinner With The King at http://www.podavenue.com/king.

