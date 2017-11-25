Starrcade returns to Greensboro tonight as a WWE non-televised live event

It’s going to be a special day in Greensboro, North Carolina today as WWE returns for Starrcade, the first event bearing that name since the year 2000 and the first Starrcade in Greensboro since 1986.

The event will not be shown on the WWE Network and it’s not clear if WWE cameras will be on hand to record the show for a future airing.

There are six matches so far announced for the show. The card is as follows: AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal for the WWE title in a steel cage match; Charlotte vs Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s title in a steel cage match; Baron Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States title; The Usos vs Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The New Day in a fatal 4-way for the Smackdown Tag Team titles; Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler; and Dash Wilder vs Dustin Rhodes.

At one point there was also a rumored match between The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express and Gallows/Anderson although officially, that match is not on the card. The Hall of Fame tag team will be making an appearance and so will the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Thousands of fans will be in attendance as tickets sold surprisingly good for a Thanksgiving weekend.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)