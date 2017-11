NJPW “World Tag League 2017 – Day 6” Results – 11/24/17 – Yonago, Japan

1. Hirai Kawato and Tomoyuki Oka defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi & Ren Narita

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Takahashi Iizuka, and El Desperado) defeated Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, and Shota Umino

3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima), Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Sami Callihan defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi, and Leo Tonga)

4. World Tag League 2017 – Block B

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) [0] defeated David Finlay and Katsuya Kitamura [0]

5. World Tag League 2017 – Block B

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa) [0] defeated Togi Makabe and Henare [0]

6. World Tag League 2017 – Block B

War Machine (Raymond Rowe and Hanson) [2] defeated CHAOS (Beretta and Chucky T) [2]

7. World Tag League 2017 – Block B

K-E-S (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) [2] defeated Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb [2]

8. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, and Gedo)

—

World Tag League 2017 Standings:

Block A

1. Juice Robinson & Sami Callihan [4]

1. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens [4]

3. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI [2]

3. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka [0]

3. Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi [2]

3. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima [2]

7. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi [0]

7. EVIL & SANADA [0]

Block B

1. Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. [4]

1. Raymond Rowe & Hanson [4]

3. Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb [2]

3. Beretta & Chucky T [2]

3. Tama Tonga & Tanga Roa [2]

3. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano [2]

7. Togi Makabe & Henare [0]

7. David Finlay & Katsuya Kitamura [0]

