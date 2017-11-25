Kamala’s condition improves in hospital

Former WWE star Kamala has improved while in ICU and was taken off life support as he is now able to breathe on his own.

Kamala was rushed to a hospital on Sunday and underwent emergency surgery due to complications from his diabetes. Initial indications were not positive but the 67-year-old fought on as doctors drained fluid from his lungs and around his heart to save his life.

His stepdaughter, keeping everyone informed on his condition through Facebook posts, wrote that Kamala, real name James Harris, is alert while in hospital but is still unable to speak.

Kamala had both his legs amputated a few years ago due to diabetes.

