Batista on wanting to come back for a program with Triple H

Nov 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’ve made it very clear that I want to go back and wrestle Hunter. I’ve been very public about it and I think that’s the thing that would get me back. Yeah, and I just think, for one, there’d be so much history there [that] it’d be an easy story to tell, so we wouldn’t have to spend that much time telling that story and we could get right back in the flow. And also, if I am a little rusty or a lot rusty, Hunter’s just… to me, Hunter’s the best there has ever been, so I could just fall into his groove and allow him to make up for my weaknesses. And he’s great. He’s great, man.”

source: Jim Ross’ The Ross Report Podcast

