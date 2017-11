A wrestling couple split up

Angelina Love’s Instagram biography now reflects “Single Mama, Wrestler, 1st Ever 6x Knockouts Champion, Medical Esthetician, Actress & Student.” Love and fellow wrestler Davey Richards began dating in January 2015 and married that June. They have one child, David Vincent Richards, who was born in March of 2016.

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)