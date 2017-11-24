This Day In Wrestling History – November 24th

1965 – Giant Baba defeats Dick the Bruiser, to win the vacant NWA International Heavyweight Championship.

1983 – Chris Adams defeats Jimmy Garvin, to win the WCCW American Heavyweight Championship.

1983 – NWA Starrcade: ‘A Flair for the Gold,’ is held on Thanksgiving Night, in Greensboro, NC, in front of 15,447 fans. It was created and promoted by Jim Crockett and Dusty Rhodes, in response to the rapid growth and expansion of the WWF. It aired on closed-circuit television in much of the southern United States.

– The Assassins (#1 & #2) defeat Rufus R. Jones & Bugsy McGraw.

– Kevin Sullivan & Mark Lewin defeat Scott McGhee & Johnny Weaver.

– Abdullah the Butcher defeats Carlos Colon.

– Bob Orton, Jr. & Dick Slater defeat Wahoo McDaniel & Mark Youngblood.

– In a Title vs. Mask Match, Charlie Brown (aka Jimmy Valiant) defeats The Great Kabuki (with Gary Hart), to win the NWA Television Championship.

– Roddy Piper defeats Greg Valentine in a Dog Collar Match.

– Ricky Steamboat & Jay Youngblood defeat Jack & Jerry Brisco, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship. Angelo Mosca served as special guest referee.

– In a Steel Cage Match, Ric Flair defeats Harley Race, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Gene Kiniski served as special guest referee.

1988 – On Thanksgiving Night, the second annual WWF Survivor Series is held in Richfield, Ohio (outside Cleveland), in front of 13,500 fans.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Blue Blazer (aka Owen Hart), Brutus Beefcake, The Ultimate Warrior, Jim Brunzell, & Sam Houston defeat The Honky Tonk Man, Ron Bass, ‘Dangerous’ Danny Davis, Bad News Brown, & Greg Valentine.

– In a 10-on-10 Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination Match, The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord), The Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels), The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid), The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart), and The Young Stallions (Jim Powers & Paul Roma) defeat Demolition (Ax & Smash), The Brain Busters (Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson), The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff), The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques & Raymond), and The Conquistadors (Dos & Uno).

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Andre the Giant, Dino Bravo, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude, & Harley Race defeat Jake Roberts, Jim Duggan, Ken Patera, Scott Casey, & Tito Santana.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Hercules, Hillbilly Jim, Koko B. Ware, Hulk Hogan, & Randy Savage defeat Akeem, Big Boss Man, Haku, The Red Rooster, & Ted DiBiase.

1988 – Jeff Jarrett defeats Eric Embry, to win the WCWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1993 – On Thanksgiving Eve, WWF Survivor Series is held in Boston, in front of 15,509 fans. The card consisted of four 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Matches.

Dark Match:

– Billy Gunn defeats The Brooklyn Brawler.

Survivor Series PPV:

– The 1-2-3 Kid, Marty Jannetty, Randy Savage, & Razor Ramon defeat Adam Bomb, Diesel, Irwin R. Schyster, & Rick Martel.

– The Hart Family (Bret, Owen, Bruce, & Keith) defeat Shawn Michaels & His Knights (The Black Knight, aka Jeff Gaylord), (The Blue Knight, aka Greg Valentine), (The Red Knight, aka Barry Horowitz).

– The Heavenly Bodies (Tom Prichard & Jimmy Del Ray) defeat The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson), to win the Smoky Mountain Wrestling Tag Team Championship.

– The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke) and Men on a Mission (Mabel & Mo) defeat The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu), Bastion Booger, & Bam Bam Bigelow.

– The All-Americans (Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Lex Luger, & The Undertaker) defeat The Foreign Fanatics (Ludvig Borga, Yokozuna, Jacques, & Crush).

1996 – WCW’s World War 3 is held in Norfolk, VA in front of 10,314 fans.

Dark Match:

– La Parka defeats Villano IV.

PPV:

– Ultimo Dragon (with Sonny Onoo) defeats Rey Misterio, Jr., to retain the J-Crown Championship.

– Chris Jericho defeats Nick Patrick.

– The Giant defeats Jeff Jarrett.

– Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) defeat The Amazing French-Canadians (Jacques Rougeau & Carl Ouellet).

– Sister Sherri defeats Col. Rob Parker via count-out.

– Dean Malenko defeats Psychosis, to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, The Outsiders (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeat Faces of Fear (Meng & The Barbarian) and The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags), to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

– The Giant wins the 60-Man World War 3 Battle Royal, and earns a future match for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.9 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (3.0 rating). On RAW, The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeat The Legion of Doom (Animal & Hawk), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

2007 – Naruki Doi & Masato Yoshino defeat Ricky Marvin & Kotaro Suzuki, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2013 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Boston, in front of 13,500 fans.

Pre-Show Match:

– The Miz defeats Kofi Kingston.

Survivor Series PPV:

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, & Roman Reigns) and The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) defeat Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey).

– Big E. Langston defeats Curtis Axel, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– In a 7-on-7 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match, Total Divas (Nikki & Brie Bella, Eva Marie, Cameron, Naomi, Natalya, & JoJo) defeat The True Divas (AJ Lee, Aksana, Alicia Fox, Rosa Mendes, Kaitlyn, Summer Rae, & Tamina Snuka).

– Mark Henry defeats Ryback.

– John Cena defeats Alberto Del Rio, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– CM Punk & Daniel Bryan defeat The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper).

– Randy Orton defeats Big Show, to retain the WWE Championship.

2014 – The guest general manager of Monday Night RAW is Daniel Bryan. At the time Bryan was still recovering from neck surgery. Also guest-starring were Santino Marella & Larry the Cable Guy.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix (37 years old); former WWF Women’s Champion, Velvet McIntyre (55 years old); former Vendetta Pro Wrestling Heavyweight & Tag Team Champion, Kadin Anthony (33 years old); and 2-time WWF & NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, ‘The Original Tiger Mask’ Satoru Sayama (60 years old).

Today would have been the 89th birthday for NWA star, ‘Dandy’ Jack Donovan.

