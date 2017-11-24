POP TV returns on Dish Network after 3-day blackout

CBS and Dish Network have reached an agreement for the carriage of CBS-owned stations – including POP TV – after yesterday Dish said that the two parties are “far apart” from a deal.

CBS stations were blacked out on Dish in 17 major markets across the United States, with POP TV – which broadcasts Impact Wrestling – one of the stations affected. The blackout lasted three days, including Thanksgiving.

Impact Wrestling fans who live in areas such as New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore now have access again to POP TV.

