Kane praises Braun Strowman and Jinder Mahal

Nov 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with Times of India, Kane praised Braun Strowman & Jinder Mahal

“I think Braun is doing a great job and he is going to have an excellent career in WWE. By the time his career is over I think he will be known as one of the greatest big men in pro wrestling”

“I think Jinder has a great story. He was in WWE years ago, got released, and then improved both in his wrestling and body and became a World Champion. I think a guy like him is what every WWE Superstar should strive to become”

(The 434 Club)

