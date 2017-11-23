The Rack Radio Show Podcast Thanksgiving Special Reviewing Survivor Series

On this week’s special edition of The Rack, its the Gobble Gobble Wobble Wobble Thanksgiving Special with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin.

We gave you our thoughts on this Past Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series Pay Per View which included Seven Brand vs Brand Matches up featuring AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle & Triple H wrestling, New Day vs The Shield and More!

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown which featured the returns of Harper & Rowan, the Main Roster Debuts of Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan & Ruby Riot, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn almost being fired & more.

Plus Tweet of The Week!

Check it out on this week’s special edition of The Rack known as the Gobble Gobble Wobble Wobble Thanksgiving Special Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack112317.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

