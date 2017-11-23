Source: McMahon sees Finn Balor at bland when not portraying “The Demon” character

Nov 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

It is no secret that McMahon is not a fan of Finn Balor…

Via SI.com:

A source close to WWE creative relayed that McMahon sees Balor as bland when he is not portraying “The Demon” character. WWE desperately needs to give some life to Balor’s character. He carried NXT as its champion, but WWE is a far different beast. Balor is not an exceptional promo, considered small by even the newer WWE size standards, has visibly lost some of his confidence, and is not connecting at the moment with the audience.


(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Petey Williams on returning to the ring, TNA legacy, BFG, goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal