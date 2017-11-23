Source: McMahon sees Finn Balor at bland when not portraying “The Demon” character

It is no secret that McMahon is not a fan of Finn Balor…

Via SI.com:



A source close to WWE creative relayed that McMahon sees Balor as bland when he is not portraying “The Demon” character. WWE desperately needs to give some life to Balor’s character. He carried NXT as its champion, but WWE is a far different beast. Balor is not an exceptional promo, considered small by even the newer WWE size standards, has visibly lost some of his confidence, and is not connecting at the moment with the audience.





(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)