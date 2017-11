On a possible WWE return at the Royal Rumble:

“I doubt it. I’ve been saying this for years. I’m not understanding that with everybody that I’ve seen come back – Kurt Angle, The Rock – how isn’t Ken Shamrock there? If anybody makes sense in coming back and doing something with those guys coming back, there is no other better person than myself.”

source: Wrestledelphia Radio





