WWE Superstars says she was almost abducted at age 15

Nikki Bella revealed that she was almost abducted at age 15. Here is what she had to say…

“I remember walking home one day from school and this car pulled up behind me really slow and it gave me a really weird feeling and all of a sudden it skimmed me and the man was half naked and tried to pull me into his car and saying crazy things to me. And it was terrifying. I remember like fighting, running to the nearest house, screaming, crying (and) like praying the person the person was home because I didn’t know I was being chased. Being a 15-year-old girl, that year I went through so much and it like broke me.”

source: Lilian Garcia’s podcast

