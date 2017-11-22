WWE NXT Coverage – 11/22/17

Nov 22, 2017 - by Michael Riba

NXT opens with a recap of the events at NXT TakeOver: WarGames from this past Saturday night. We then go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to tonight’s show. McGuinness informs us that we will see exclusive footage from the WarGames Match later tonight, and Ranallo tells us tonight’s main event will be Pete Dunne defending the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Johnny Gargano.

Match #1: Singles Match – Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Petey Williams on returning to the ring, TNA legacy, BFG, goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal