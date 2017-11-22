Update on Kamala

Via Eric Simms:

Our man Kamala seems to be hanging in there and doing a little better. His wife just told me they were able to take him off the ventilator. He can’t talk because he does still have a tube in his mouth, but he has been awake and alert enough to hear what his wife is saying to him. Though he’s not exactly out of the water yet, things have looked better for him the last two days now. His family thanks everyone for their thoughts & prayers. Thanks! – Kenny ⭐️⭐️🌙

