This Day In Wrestling History – November 22nd

1984 – NWA Starrcade: The Million Dollar Challenge is held in Greensboro, NC, in front of a reported 16,000 fans.

– Denny Brown defeats Mike Davis, to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– Brian Adias defeats Mr. Ito.

– Jesse Barr defeats Mike Graham, to retain the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship.

– In an Elimination Match, Assassin #1 & Buzz Tyler defeat The Zambuie Express (Elijah Akeem & Kareem Muhammed).

– Manny Fernandez defeats Black Bart, to win the NWA Brass Knuckles Championship.

– Paul Jones defeats Jimmy Valiant, in a Tuxedo-Street Fight-Loser Leaves Town Match.

– Ron Bass (with J.J. Dillon) defeats Dick Slater, via disqualification, to retain the NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship.

– The Koloffs (Ivan & Nikita) defeat Ole Anderson & Keith Larson.

– Tully Blanchard defeats Ricky Steamboat, to retain the NWA Television Championship & win $10,000.

– Wahoo McDaniel defeats Superstar Billy Graham, to retain the NWA United States Championship.

– Ric Flair defeats Dusty Rhodes, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship & win $1,000,000.

1990 – On Thanksgiving Day, WWF Survivor Series is held in Hartford, CT in front of 16,000 fans. This event featured the debuts of The Undertaker and The Gobbledy Gooker. The event featured five 4-on-4 Survivor Series Matches, with the survivors of each match advancing to the main event.

– Shane Douglas defeats Buddy Rose, in a dark match.

– The Warriors (The Ultimate Warrior, Hawk, Animal & The Texas Tornado) defeat The Perfect Team (Mr Perfect, Ax, Smash & Crush) with Warrior as the sole survivor

– The Million Dollar Team (Ted DiBiase, The Undertaker, The Honky Tonk Man & Greg Valentine) defeat The Dream Team (Dusty Rhodes, Koko B Ware, Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) with DiBiase as the sole survivor

– The Visionaries (Rick Martel, The Warlord, Hercules & Paul Roma) defeat The Vipers (Jake Roberts, Jimmy Snuka, Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty) with all four Visionaries surviving

– The Hulkamaniacs (Hulk Hogan, Jim Duggan, The Big Boss Man & Tugboat) defeat The Natural Disasters (Earthquake, Haku, Dino Bravo & The Barbarian) with Hogan as the sole survivor

– The Alliance (Nikolai Volkoff, Tito Santana, Bushwhacker Luke & Bushwhacker Butch) defeat The Mercenaries (Sgt. Slaughter, Boris Zhukov, Sato & Pat Tanaka) with Santana as the sole survivor

– In a 3-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, & Tito Santana defeat Ted DiBiase, The Warlord, Rick Martel, Hercules, & Paul Roma, with Hogan and Warrior surviving.

1992 – Ultimo Dragon defeats El Samurai, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Also, Scott Norton & Tony Halme defeat The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

1993 – Jeff Jarrett wins a Battle Royal, to become the new USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion.

1998 – WCW’s fourth and final World War 3 event is held at The Palace of Auburn Hills, outside Detroit, in front of 17,670 fans.

– Wrath defeats Glacier.

– Stevie Ray (with Vincent) defeats Konnan by disqualification.

– Ernest Miller & Sonny Onoo defeat Perry Saturn & Kaz Hayashi.

– Billy Kidman defeats Juventud Guerrera, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– Rick Steiner fought Scott Steiner (with Buff Bagwell) to a no-contest.

– Chris Jericho (with Ralphus) defeats Bobby Duncum, Jr., to retain the WCW World Television Championship.

– Kevin Nash wins the 60-Man, World War 3 Battle Royal, last eliminating Lex Luger. Nash’s victory earns him a WCW World Heavyweight Championship match.

– Diamond Dallas Page defeats Bret Hart, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

1999 – On Monday Nitro, Creative Control (Gerald & Patrick) defeat The Filthy Animals (Konnan & Billy Kidman), to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – Villano III defeats Atlantis, to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

2004 – WWE RAW airs its 600th episode.

2008 – Ring of Honor’s Rising Above event is held in Chicago Ridge, Illinois in front of 900 fans. The event did not air live on pay-per-view; it aired via tape delay on January 16, 2009.

– There were three dark matches sprinkled in between main card matches: The Phoenix Twins (Tweak & Dash) defeat Aaron Scott & Grizzly Redwood. Delirious defeats Rhett Titus. And Samoa Joe defeats Tyler Black.

– Kevin Steen & El Generico defeat The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark), to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

– MsChif defeats Sara Del Rey (with Larry Sweeney), to retain the SHIMMER Championship.

– In a Four-Corner Survival Match, Claudio Castagnoli defeats Sami Callihan, Silas Young, and Alex Payne.

– In a Six-Man War, Sweet ‘n’ Sour Inc (Chris Hero, Go Shiozaki & Davey Richards) defeat Roderick Strong, Brent Albright, & Ace Steel.

– Austin Aries (with Lacey) defeats Jimmy Jacobs (with Tyler Black), in an ‘I Quit’ Match.

– Nigel McGuinness defeats Bryan Danielson, to retain the ROH World Championship.

2009 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Washington, DC in front of 12,500 fans. In a dark match before the event went on the air, Santino Marella defeated Chavo Guerrero.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Miz (The Miz, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler, & Jack Swagger) defeat Team Morrison (John Morrison, Matt Hardy, Evan Bourne, Shelton Benjamin & Finlay), with Miz, Sheamus, and McIntyre surviving.

– Batista defeats Rey Mysterio via knockout.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth, & Christian) defeat Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, Jr., CM Punk, & William Regal), with Kingston as the lone survivor.

– In a Triple Threat Match, The Undertaker defeats The Big Show and Chris Jericho, retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Mickie (Mickie James, Kelly Kelly, Melina, Gail Kim, & Eve Torres) defeat Team Michelle (Michelle McCool, Jillian Hall, Beth Phoenix, Layla, & Alicia Fox), with Mickie and Melina surviving.

– In a Triple Threat Match, John Cena defeats Triple H and Shawn Michaels, to retain the WWE Championship.

2010 – On Monday Night RAW, The Miz cashes in his Money in the Bank contract, and pins Randy Orton, to become the new WWE Champion.

2011 – Two-time GHC Tag Team Champion Bison Smith dies from heart complications, at the age of 38.

2015 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Atlanta in front of 14,481 fans. The event featured the finals of a tournament to determine the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Pre-Show Match:

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Goldust, Titus O’Neil, Neville, and The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von) defeat Bo Dallas, The Miz, Konnor, Viktor, & Stardust.

Survivor Series PPV:

– Roman Reigns defeats Alberto Del Rio (with Zeb Colter) in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semifinal.

– Dean Ambrose defeats Kevin Owens, in the other semifinal match of the tournament.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Ryback, The Usos, & The Lucha Dragons defeat Sheamus, King Barrett & The New Day.

– Charlotte defeats Paige, via submission, to retain the WWE Divas Championship.

– Tyler Breeze defeats Dolph Ziggler.

– The Brothers of Destruction (Kane & Undertaker) defeat The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper).

– Roman Reigns defeats Dean Ambrose, to win the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Triple H comes out and offers a handshake to Roman Reigns, but Reigns hits him with a spear. Sheamus would come out and hit Reigns with a Brogue Kick, and cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Reigns kicks out of one pinfall, but after a second Brogue Kick, Sheamus successfully pins Reigns, to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWF/WCW writer Ed Ferrara (51 years old); former WCW & indie wrestler Ron Powers (50 years old); indie wrestler Frankie Arion (32 years old); Japan wrestler Nagisa Nozaki (27 years old); AAA Hall of Famer, Rayo de Jalisco, Sr. (85 years old); former WCW Tag Team Champion Lash LeRoux (41 years old); former WCW ‘Nitro Girl’ Chiquita (43 years old); former ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Brent & Brandon Tate (both 26 years old); and WWE RAW star, Elias (30 years old).

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)