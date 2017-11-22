Superstar Billy Graham announces his final stop

Via Facebook;

THE FINAL STOP

Ok fans, here is the official announcement coming directly from Superstar Billy Graham. I have accepted the offer from Barry Rose to attend his Championship Wrestling from Florida fan convention, October of 2018. The exact date in October, 2018 is yet to be booked by my friend and promoter of this event Barry Rose. It will be in Tampa, Florida again next year. This will be my absolute last autograph fan convention, wrapping up

my career in the legendary wrestling city of Tampa. The photo below shows me wearing the Florida Championship Belt, a title that did indeed mean everything in the state of Florida. Stay tuned for more information and see you in Tampa !!!!!

Superstar Billy Graham

