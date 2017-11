Shayna Baszler

Real name: Shayna Baszler

Height: 5’7″

Weight 136 lbs.

Date of birth: August 8, 1980

From: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Pro debut: 2015

Trained by: NXT

Finishing move: Kirifuda Driver

Biography

– She formerly trained under former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett. She has a record of 15 wins and 11 losses, with 14 wins coming by way of submission.

– On July 13, 2017, Baszler entered WWE’s Mae Young Classic, defeating Zeda in the first round.

