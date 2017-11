Bianca Belair

Real name: Bianca Blair

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 155 lbs.

Date of birth: April 9, 1989

From: Knoxville, TN

Pro debut: September 29, 2016

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move: Alley Oop

Biography

– Blair signed a contract with WWE on April 12, 2016, and was assigned to the WWE Performance Center.

– On June 23, 2017, Belair defeated Aliyah to qualify for the Mae Young Classic.

