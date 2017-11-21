WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/20/17 – Bossier City, Louisiana

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Breezango, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (w/Big E)

2. Rusev defeated Viktor

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Hype Bros

4. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

5. Four-on-Three Handicap Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal

