WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 11/20/17 – Bossier City, Louisiana
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated Breezango, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (w/Big E)
2. Rusev defeated Viktor
3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Hype Bros
4. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
5. Four-on-Three Handicap Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Natalya, and Tamina
6. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Tye Dillinger
7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal
