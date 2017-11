Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has always seen Mandy Rose as having the “LOOK” of a star. For that reason they rarely used her on NXT TV and didn’t have her in story lines because they wanted her on the main roster as soon as possible.

For someone who’s only been wrestling for two years she has impressed many with her athleticism and how quickly she has caught on with the business.

