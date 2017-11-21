WWE 205 Live Coverage – 11/21/17

205 Live opens with Enzo Amore and the Zo Train (Ariya Daivari, Noam Dar, and Tony Nese) backstage. The only member missing is Drew Gulak, who has a match against Akira Tozawa later tonight. Amore says he got The Zo Train matches against the four guys who interrupted them on Raw last night. Amore says after they make him look good tonight, Christmas might come early for one of them tonight. He says he will reccomend one of them for a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship. Amore asks where Gulak is at, and they all say he is working on his PowerPoint, but he walks up wearing the Goobledy “Gulaker” suit and Amore looks disgusted.

We see the 205 Live opening video and then join Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness at ringside. We see that Tony Nese will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali, and then Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari will take on Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann in a tag team match.

Match #1: Street Fight – Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

Gulak rolls out of the ring and covers his ears because the crowd starts doing Tozawa’s “AH!” chant. Gulak gets back into the ring and takes Tozawa down with a chop. Gulak delivers a right hand and slams Tozawa into the corner. Gulak applies a wrist-lock and goes for a sunset flip, but Tozawa rolls through and kicks Gulak in the chest. Tozawa delivers a few chops in the corner and then sucker punches Gulak with a right. Tozawa stomps down onto Gulak, but Gulak comes back with a shot to the chest. Gulak comes off the ropes, but Tozawa counters with a hurricanrana. Tozawa kicks Gulak down to the floor and then goes or a suicide dive, but Gulak catches him and delivers a suplex onto the entrance ramp.

Gulak drags Tozawa up the ramp and pummels him down again. Gulak drops Tozawa with a shot below the jaw and then decks him with a shot to the ear. Gulak tosses Tozawa back into the ring and grabs his “No Chants” sign from ringside. He jabs it down onto Tozawa and goes for the cover, but Tozawa quickly kicks out. Gulak goes under the ring and grabs a few chairs and tosses them into the ring. Gulak sets one of the chairs up in the ring and sets Tozawa in it and then slaps him across the face. Gulak goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gulak grabs his sign and holds it in the air as the crowd begins chanting for tables. Gulak leans his sign in the corner and yells at Tozawa to give up.

Gulak goes to slam Tozawa onto the sign in the corner, but Tozawa counters with elbow shots to Glak’s neck. Gulak goes for the slam again, but Tozawa counters and slams Gulak into the sign himself. Tozawa rolls to the floor and grabs a table from under the ring. Tozawa tosses the table into the ring and goes to set it up, but Gulak cuts him off with a kick to the ribs. Gulak suplexes Tozawa into the turnbuckles and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Gulak sets the table up in the ring as Tozawa rolls to the outside. Gulak goes to toss Tozawa into the timekeeper’s area, but Tozawa counters and does the same to Gulak. Tozawa runs across the announce table and takes Gulak out with a cannonball senton.

Tozawa grabs a kendo stick and trash can from under the ring and tosses both of them into the ring. He puts the trash can over Gulak’s body and stays waylaying on it with the kendo stick. Gulak falls onto the table in the ring and Tozawa goes up top. Tozawa connects with the senton and sends Gulak through the table with the trash can still on him and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa.

