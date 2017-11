Vince doesn’t anyone kicking out of the F5 until Wrestlemania 34

Vince McMahon has made it clear to everyone backstage that he does not want ANYONE to kick out of the F-5 until Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans.

That’s why as of late you’ve seen men like Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman fall to one F5.

Its being built up for Roman Reigns to kick out at Wrestlemania 34.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter





