This Day In Wrestling History – November 21st

1966 – Joe Blanchard defeats Fritz Von Erich, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

1978 – Tony Garea & Larry Zbyszko, defeat The Yukon Lumberjacks (Eric & Pierre), to win the WWWF World Tag Team Championship.

1988 – Ted Turner officially purchases NWA’s top affiliate, Jim Crockett Promotions, for $9 million. JCP is rebranded as World Championship Wrestling.

1999 – WCW Mayhem is held in Toronto, in front of 13,839 fans. It was the first WCW pay-per-view to be held north of the border. The event featured the semifinals & tournament final, for the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

– Chris Benoit defeats Jeff Jarrett (Tournament Semifinal).

– Evan Karagias defeats Disco Inferno, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– Norman Smiley defeats Brian Knobbs (with Jimmy Hart), to become the inaugural WCW Hardcore Champion.

– In an Elimination Match, The Revolution (Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, & Asya) defeat The Filthy Animals (Eddy Guerrero, Billy Kidman, & Torrie Wilson).

– Buff Bagwell defeats Curt Hennig, in a Retirement Match.

– Bret Hart defeats Sting (Tournament Semifinal).

– Vampiro (with Jerry Only) defeats Berlyn (with The Wall), in a Dog Collar Match.

– Meng defeats The Total Package (with Elizabeth).

– Scott Hall defeats Booker T, to retain the WCW United States Championship, AND win Booker’s World Television Championship.

– David Flair fought Kimberly Page to a no-contest.

– Goldberg defeats Sid Vicious, in an ‘I Quit’ Match.

– In the tournament final, Bret Hart defeats Chris Benoit, via submission, to win the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

2004 – The IWGP Tag Team Championship is vacated, after an injury to Yoshihiro Takayama.

2010 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Miami, in front of 8,000 fans. The plan had been to drop Survivor Series after the 2009 event. But Vince McMahon changed his mind after public outcry & several fan petitions. In a dark match before Survivor Series went on the air, R-Truth (with Eve Torres) defeated Zack Ryder.

– Daniel Bryan defeats Ted DiBiase, Jr. (with Maryse), via submission, to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– John Morrison defeats Sheamus.

– Dolph Ziggler (with Vickie Guerrero) defeats Kaval, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– In a 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Mysterio (Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, Chris Masters, The Big Show, & MVP) defeat Team Del Rio (Alberto Del Rio, Tyler Reks, Drew McIntyre, Jack Swagger, & Cody Rhodes).

– Natalya defeats Lay-Cool (Michelle McCool & Layla), in a Handicap Match, to win the WWE Divas Championship.

– Kane fought Edge to a double-pinfall draw, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– The Nexus (Heath Slater & Justin Gabriel) defeat Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Randy Orton defeats Wade Barrett, to retain the WWE Championship. John Cena was special guest referee. As per the pre-match stipulation, Cena is fired for allowing Orton to win. Had Barrett won, Cena would’ve been free from The Nexus.

2013 – WWE Hall of Famer Mad Dog Vachon dies in his sleep, at the age of 84.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i (75 years old); former AJPW Junior Heavyweight & All Asia Tag Team Champion, Tsuyoshi Kikuchi (53 years old); 4-time ECW World Champion, 2-time WCW Tag Team Champion, & 1-time WWF Intercontinental Champion, Shane Douglas (53 years old); former TNA regular Kassidy James (41 years); Dragon Gate ‘Open the Triangle Gate’ Champion, Shingo Takagi (35 years old), and former WWE Divas Champions, Bella Twins Nikki & Brie (34 years old).

