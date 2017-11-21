Reason The Miz dropped the IC title

Nov 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Smart move. After all, we can’t have a title that isn’t defended regularly, right?
Anyway, does that mean Roman keeps it until Wrestlemania or until Miz gets back? Seems crazy to have Roman lose to Miz then beat Brock.
