Poll results: Best match at the Survivor Series

Best match at the Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (55%, 105 Votes)

The Shield vs. The New Day (13%, 25 Votes)

Team Captain Shane vs. Team Captain Angle (11%, 21 Votes)

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Usos (8%, 16 Votes)

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (6%, 11 Votes)

Team Captain Alicia Fox vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch (5%, 9 Votes)

The Miz vs. Baron Corbin (2%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 191

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)