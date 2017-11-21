Main Event for WWE Clash of Champions Now Official (Video)
Jinder Mahal confirmed on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that he will get his rematch from WWE Champion AJ Styles at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
Clash of Champions takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston.
Below are photos and video from tonight’s segment, which ended with AJ taking out The Singh Brothers after they sneak attacked him:
#WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg sets his title down and INVITES The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal to the ring! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/oJWE3zmh8f
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2017
The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal wants a rematch for the #WWEChampionship… at #ClashOfChampions! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5w3ulSloi7
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2017
"#BeastMaster? Do you know how STUPID you sound?!" – @AJStylesOrg isn't amused by @JinderMahal… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2GnmgGUhnt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 22, 2017
.@JinderMahal offers a #WWEClash challenge to @AJStylesOrg for the @WWE Championship! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/KMsIw6h72n
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More