Main Event for WWE Clash of Champions Now Official (Video)

Jinder Mahal confirmed on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that he will get his rematch from WWE Champion AJ Styles at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Clash of Champions takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston.

Below are photos and video from tonight’s segment, which ended with AJ taking out The Singh Brothers after they sneak attacked him:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)