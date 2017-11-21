LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 11/21

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a look at the main event of Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the Toyota Center in Houston as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Shane says Team SmackDown was so close on Sunday but they came up short. Shane says his sister and her husband will try to spin this but SmackDown proved, even in defeat, that they will be called The Show from now on in WWE. Shane talks about how he’s proud of the Team SmackDown members for bringing it but it’s not just Survivor Series, they bring it each week. Shane says they do it every week, except for two individuals. He calls Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to the ring.

Owens and Sami hit the ring and mock Shane. They want Shane to say he’s sorry to them. Shane tells Owens to shut his mouth. Shane says Owens and Sami have no respect for any one else in the locker room, they also don’t respect Shane and anyone in the crowd. Sami agrees. Sami and Owens go on about how valuable they are and how Shane can’t fire them. Shane says they’re delusional and asks how delusional they must be to think they’re the top 2 Superstars in WWE. Shane says the entire SmackDown locker room hates their guts and has no respect for them. Shane calls them the most self-absorbed, crazy, megalomaniacs that have ever stepped foot in a WWE ring. Shane has just two words for them: you’re… the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Bryan says Shane has every right to fire these two but he should first put his personal feelings aside. Owens and Sami talk about how reasonable Bryan is. Bryan tells Sami to shut up. Bryan says he has a better temporary solution instead of terminating their contracts. Bryan says everyone in the back does hate their guts, and he had to send Randy Orton home over threats Orton made about Owens and Sami. Bryan says The New Day is also furious at them. Bryan says they have a chance to prove they can beat anyone on any night when they face The New Day tonight. Sami says that’s totally bogus and unfair because there’s three of them. Bryan tells Sami to shut up again, he wasn’t finished. Like Shane said, everyone in the back hates Sami and Owens and wants to get their hands on them. Bryan announces that the SmackDown roster will be around the ring as Lumberjacks tonight to prevent Sami and Owens from trying to escape. Bryan’s music hits as a “yes!” chant starts. Sami and Owens aren’t happy.

– Still to come, Charlotte Flair defends against Natalya. Also, WWE Champion AJ Styles will be here to address a challenge from Jinder Mahal. We see Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable backstage. We also see The Usos. We go to commercial.

Jey Uso vs. Shelton Benjamin

