Lesnar vs. Balor reportedly not happening at the Rumble

Dave Meltzer has reported that as of Monday morning Vince McMahon has canceled Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor as the Royal Rumble main event. Due to McMahon feeling Balor is not over enough yet.

WWE is now scrambling to figure out an opponent for Brock at Royal Rumble. It won’t be Braun Strowman. Due to the fact Brock has already defeated Strowman and another L won’t help him again in this scenario.





