CHIKARA “Silence in the Library” Results – 11/17/17 – Kennebunk, Nebraska

1. Oleg the Usurper defeated Hermit Crab

2. Dez Peloton (Jasper Tippins and Donald Kluger) defeated The Rumblebees (Solo Darling and Travis Huckabee)

3. Rory Gulak defeated Icarus

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jeremy Leary and The Osirian Portal (Amasis and Ophidian) defeated The Main State Posse (Aiden Aggro, Alexander Lee, and Danger Kid)

5. Mark Angelosetti defeated Missile Assault Man

6. Xyberhawx 2000 (Sylverhawk and Razerhawk) defeated Sonny Defarge and Cornelius Crummels

7. Encore Match

El Hijo del Ice Cream defeated Cajun Crawdad

