CHIKARA “Kill the Moon” Results – 11/19/17 – Enfield, Connecticut

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Furies (Fire Ant, Solo Darling, and Travis Huckabee) defeated Rory Gulak, Jeremy Leary, and Sloan Caprice

2. The Osirian Portal (Ophidian and Amasis) defeated Dez Peloton (Jasper Tippins and Donald Kluger)

3. Hallowicked defeated Missile Assault Man

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Merlok, Hermit Crab, and Cajun Crawdad defeated Xyberhawx 2000 (Sylverhawk, Razerhawk, and Nytehawk)

5. CHIKARA Grand Championship Match

Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova

6. Dasher Hatfield defeated Keith Lee

7. Encore Match

Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream and Ice Cream Jr.) defeated Sonny Defarge and Cornelius Crummels

