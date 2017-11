CHIKARA “Dark Water” Results – 11/18/17 – Haverhill, Massachusetts

1. Icarus defeated Missile Assault Man

2. Oleg the Usurper defeated Jeremy Leary

3. Hallowicked defeated Mark Angelosetti

4. CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

Ophidian (c) defeated Officer Warren Barksdale

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Dasher Hatfield and The Rumblebees (Solo Darling and Travis Huckabee) defeated Juan Francisco de Coronado, Sonny Defarge, and Cornelius Crummels

6. Mike Quackenbush defeated Max Smashmaster

