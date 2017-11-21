Austin Aries: “The Truth shall set you free, but first it will piss you off”

Austin Aries at the House of Hardcore over the weekend:

“I’ve been trying to make it my own way in an industry full of heels walking around in babyface costumes, and that brought out the worst in me. That’s my fault, but it doesn’t have to be any more. I’ve accomplished everything in this industry and more, so I don’t have to come out here and put on a facade. I don’t have to walk around here with a chip on my shoulder. I don’t have to call (the heckler) a drunk prick and challenge you to come in the ring so I can kick that stupid face off. I don’t have to do it. I’ve decided that who I want to be moving forward isn’t ‘The Greatest Man That Ever Lived.’ I just want to be the greatest man that I can be while I’m alive, and in that, you have to find the truth. Find the hard truth about yourself. Not everybody else, about you. I recently put up a post on my Instagram account and the quote said ‘The Truth shall set you free, but first it will piss you off.’ Well, Austin Aries has been pissed off long enough, and thanks to House of Hardcore, and thanks to most of you people here tonight, I can finally be free. Thank you, I love you all, even you a–holes in the front row. I love you guys, good night.”

