WWE NXT Live Event Results – 11/17/17 – San Antonio, Texas

Nov 20, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

2. Kairi Sane defeated Peyton Royce

3. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Johnny Gargano

4. Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) defeated Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain) defeated Roderick Strong and The Authors Of Pain (Akam and Rezar)

6. NXT Championship Match (w/Shawn Michaels as the Special Guest Referee)
Drew McIntyre defeated Adam Cole

