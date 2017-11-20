WWE NXT Live Event Results – 11/16./17 – Austin, Texas

1. Mark Andrews and Wolfgang defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

2. Kairi Sane defeated Billie Kay

3. Kassius Ohno defeated Lars Sullivan (via disqualification)

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly) defeated SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain)

5. The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate

After the match, Dream kept attacking Bate. Trent Seven ran out for the save, but Dream beat him down as well. Finally, Aleister Black came out and chased Dream away.

6. Sonya Deville defeated Ruby Riot

7. Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Pete Dunne

