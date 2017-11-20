WRESTLE-1 “Autumn Bout 2017 – Day 2” Results – 11/19/17 – Chiba, Japan

1. NEW ERA (Daiki Inaba and Takanori Ito) defeated Masayuki Kono and Hajime

2. Drunk Andy defeated Masayuki Mitomi

3. Seiki Yoshioka and MAZADA defeated Andy Wu and Jon Tonsho

4. Yuji Hino and Jake Omen defeated Jiro Kuroshio and Tugataka Sato

5. UWA World Trios Championship Match

Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino, Yusuke Kodama, and Seigo Tachibana) defeated Manabu Soya, Dinosaur Takuma, and Kotaro Yoshino

6. WRESTLE-1 Tag Team Championship Match

NEW ERA (Koji Doi and Kumagoro) defeated Kaz Hayashi and Shuji Kondo (c)

