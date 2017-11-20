Triple H eats the video wall stage before going backstage

Triple H walked straight into the video wall on his way backstage, prompting several laughs from the crowd in Houston.

With Stephanie by his side and Triple H still groggy after getting beat up by Braun Strowman, The Game kept walking backwards with both his hands raised. As he turned around to go to the backstage area, he walked face first into the video wall and fell down as Stephanie put her hands on her head.

Triple H then got back up and proceeded to walk backstage, followed by Stephanie.





