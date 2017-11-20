Stardom “Best of the Goddesses 2017” Results – 11/19/17 – Tokyo, Japan

Nov 20, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Ruaka defeated Hanan

2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Kaori Yoneyama, Jungle Kyona, and Natsuko Tora defeated Konami, Starlight Kid, and Shiki Shibusawa

3. Momo Watanabe defeated Kris Wolf

4. Chardonnay and Scarlett defeated HZK and AZM

5. Sumire Natsu defeated Hiromi Mimura

6. Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match
Oedo Tai (Kagetsu and Hana Kimura) (c) defeated Kelly Klein and Bea Priestley

7. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match
Io Shirai defeated Yoko Bito (c)

