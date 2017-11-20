ROH “Survival of the Fittest – Night 2” Results – 11/18/17 – Dallas, Texas
1. Andy Dalton defeated Lou Gotti
2. Survival Of The Fittest 2017 – First Round Match
Jonathan Gresham defeated Vinny Marseglia
3. Survival Of The Fittest 2017 – First Round Match
Flip Gordon defeated TK O’Ryan
4. Survival Of The Fittest 2017 – First Round Match
Matt Taven defeated Cheeseburger
5. No Disqualification Match
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Karen Q
6. ROH World Tag Team Title – Four Corner Survival Match
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) defeated Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young, Team CMLL (Esfinge and Rey Cometa), and The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)
7. Marty Scurll defeated Josh Woods
8. ROH World Television Title Match
Kenny King (c) defeated Scorpio Sky
9. Dalton Castle and Jay Lethal defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)
10. ROH World Title – Texas Death Match
Cody (c) defeated Christopher Daniels