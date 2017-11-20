ROH “Survival of the Fittest 2017 – Night 1” Results – 11/17/17 – San Antonio, Texas

1. Survival Of The Fittest 2017 – First Round Match

Silas Young defeated Josh Woods

2. Survival Of The Fittest 2017 – First Round Match

Shane Taylor defeated Beer City Bruiser

3. Survival Of The Fittest 2017 – First Round Match

Punishment Martinez defeated Jay Lethal

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) defeated Search And Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Jonathan Gresham)

5. Women Of Honor Match

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Britt Baker

6. Team CMLL (Esfinge and Rey Cometa) defeated The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

7. ROH World Television Title Match

Kenny King (c) defeated Joey Ryan

8. Dalton Castle besiegt Marty Scurll

9. Five-On-Four Handicap Match

BULLET CLUB (Cody, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Stephen Amell) defeated Flip Gordon, Scorpio Sky, and The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

