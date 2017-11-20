Paul Heyman describes AJ Styles as “the single most phenomenal performer” he ever saw

AJ Styles might have lost his match against Brock Lesnar last night at the Survivor Series but the WWE champion gave the Universal champion a run for his money and Paul Heyman acknowledged that Styles is the very best in this business in a video shot after their match.

Heyman was full of praise for Styles and said he was a fan of AJ Styles “before he was supposed to be an AJ Styles fan.” Heyman said that Styles is more phenomenal than he gives himself credit for and said that if you’re not a fan of AJ Styles, you should not be watching WWE.

“He’s everything that Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Ric Flair were to their generation and he updated it, he evolved their styles and that’s why he’s the single most phenomenal performer that I ever had the honor and the pleasure of watching up close,” Heyman said.

The long-time manager added that no one in the ring has ever compared to what he witnessed at the Survivor Series and he had the best seat in the house. “To you, sir, I have nothing but respect and admiration,” Heyman told Styles.

You can see the video below.

