Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)

Paige made her long-awaited WWE return on tonight’s RAW from Houston, interrupting a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. The match featured Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Alicia Fox but there was no finish.

Paige declared that she was back but she was not alone. She then walked to the ring as WWE NXT Superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville hit the ring to attack the other female Superstars as Paige watched their main roster debuts. Paige joined in and took out Bayley with a RamPaige. Paige stood tall with Sonya and Mandy to end the segment.

Paige later was interviewed by Renee Young but Bliss interrupted her and said Paige doesn’t have to explain herself as the others got what they deserved. Bliss gave Mandy and Sonya props before dismissing Renee. Paige introduced Mandy and Sonya to Bliss before they triple teamed the champion and destroyed her backstage, leaving her laying.

Below are photos and video from the segments:

