NJPW “Lion’s Gate Project 9” Results – 11/16/17 – Tokyo, Japan

Nov 20, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Tomoyuki Oka [2] defeated Ren Narita [0]

2. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Katsuya Kitamura [2] defeated Shota Umino [0]

3. Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League
Hirai Kawato [2] defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]

4. Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Kotaro Yoshino and Dinosaur Takuma

5. Ryusuke Taguchi defeated GO Asakawa

6. Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima defeated Daisuke Kanehira and Yuma Aoyagi

Kotetsu Yamamoto Memorial 11th Young Lions Cup League Standings:
1. Hirai Kawato [4]
1. Katsuya Kitamura [4]
1. Tomoyuki Oka [4]
4. Ren Narita [0]
4. Tetsuhiro Yagi [0]
4. Shota Umino [0]

